SOURCE: CLWA Press Release

The Castaic Lake Water Agency received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award presented by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for its FY 2016/17 Budget.

To receive the award, the budget document must be rated “proficient” in all four categories that demonstrate how well the budget serves as a (1) policy document, (2) financial plan, (3) operations guide and (4) communications device.

The award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

This is the eleventh consecutive year in which the Agency has received this award.

Valerie Pryor, Administrative Services Manager for the Castaic Lake Water Agency, received a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation for being primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning budget.

The FY 2016/17 Budget has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program.

Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America. The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.

CLWA General Manager Matt Stone stated “the Castaic Lake Water Agency strives to provide budget documents that provide clear information to the public we serve. My congratulations to our staff in attaining this award again this year.”

The GFOA is a major professional association servicing the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices in Washington, D.C. The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.