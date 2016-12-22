The Canyon High girls varsity basketball team lost, 38-36, to Omaha Northwest of Nebraska on Thursday in the third-place game of its 16-team bracket at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona.

Eighty teams took part in all.

Talia Taufaasau led the Cowboys (8-6) with 15 points, while Rachel Bowers followed with 10. The loss meant the Cowboys took fourth in its bracket which ran Dec. 19-22.

Canyon won its first-round matchup (45-21 over Perry) and won its second-round game (42-21 over Corvallis) before losing in the semifinals, 55-43, to Desert Mountain.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play Highland High of Palmdale on January 3 at home and open Foothill League play on Jan. 10 against Golden Valley on the road.