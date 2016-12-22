With more rains forecast for Friday – including heavy rains on Friday night – flood-sensitive Bouquet Canyon Road will be shut down at noon Friday, the L.A. County Department of Public Works announced.

Spokesman Steven Frasher told The Signal that the DPW was playing it safe ahead of Friday’s soggy predictions.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain early in the day, going up to 100 percent at night and increasing in intensity. The rain is expected to continue, but taper off, into Saturday before clearing Saturday night.

“As soon as the storm passes (on Saturday), we will inspect the road, and we expect to have it re-opened as soon as possible,” Frasher said.

