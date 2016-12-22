Regarding Charlie Vignola’s column “How the rules have changed,” published Dec. 20 on A7 of The Signal, this one calls for response.

We should talk to Taiwan and tread carefully with China.

Knowing Trump has been frugal in the past, could it be he is staying in his own hotels instead of paying competitors? May he continue this habit to save taxpayer dollars (unlike his predecessor).

Yes, he ran a toxic campaign – as he said he would if his opponent stooped to that first.

The Donald appointed politically inexperienced people to agencies because of their business expertise. His choice for vice president was wise. Look at what Mr. Pence did for Indiana!

To me, this is one exciting time!