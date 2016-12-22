Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District (AADUSD) Superintendent Brent Woodard announced his resignation to the AADUSD community earlier this week.

According to a letter Woodard released to district personnel, his resignation will be effective Jan. 31, 2107.

“The reasons for this decision are multifarious and include my health,” Woodard’s letter read.

Woodard announced that he would be going on medical leave to the AADUSD Board of Trustees in late-November, according to board members. During this time, Assistant Superintendent Kim Lytle took over for Woodard.

Board Clerk Ken Pfalzgraf said board members were informed of Woodard’s resignation via an email sent by Board President Michael Fox Dec. 14.

Pfalzgraf called the announcement “disappointing.”

Woodard leaves in a time when the district is facing a state audit requested by former California Sen. Carol Liu to review the AADUSD’s charter school plan and funding.

“Since Dr. Woodard was the architect of the plan I was hoping he would be there through that process,” said Pfalzgraf, who was outspoken about his concerns with the charter school program and its funding during his special election campaign this year.

Despite the district’s impending worries, board members still expressed their regret to see Woodard leave his position with AADUSD.

“It deeply saddens me to see Dr. Woodard resign and leave our district due to his health challenges,” said Ed Porter, vice president of the AAUSD Board of Trustees. “Especially as this comes at a time when the various aspects of his long term vision for our beloved district are coming to full fruition.”

Porter credited Woodard for the planning and construction of Vasquez High School and acquiring support from the state to complete Phase II and Phase III of the project for the construction of school’s gym and sports fields.

In addition, Porter credited Woodard for changing staff culture, fostering an environment of accountability and shifting the district focus to a student-first mentality.

“Having served two terms as President while working closely with Dr. Woodard over the last eight years, I feel that I owe him a great debt of gratitude for his integrity, intellect, work ethic and foresight,” Porter said. “His passion toward the children and his unwavering moral compass have been exemplary to witness firsthand.”

Moving forward, the district is expected to begin its search for an interim superintendent at its regular meeting Thursday. Board members expect that Lytle will be fundamental in leading the district in the upcoming months.

“I look forward to seeing Kim Lytle rise to the occasion and will do whatever possible in helping her lead the district, if that’s becomes the direction that she and the board choose to pursue,” Porter said.

In choosing a future superintendent, Pfalzgraf hopes the district uses the upcoming audit and its outcome as a “roadmap” for selecting the district next educational leader.

“I would certainly hope that as board members… in the selection of a superintendent that the findings of the audit would be a roadmap for where the next superintendent should lead the district moving forward,” he said.

