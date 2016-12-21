I am a College of the Canyons student living in the city of Santa Clarita emailing you for a very important reason, and that reason is why we as a community have to build this proposed monument in a dignified manner for our fallen warriors.

These men have lost their lives while serving our country, and they definitely deserve a proper monument as a way of honoring them for fighting for us and our freedom.

Also, I think it’s an even better idea if the pergola is made for them so visitors can enjoy the monument 24 hours a day, seven days a week with lighting.

I hope this reaches out to the people trying to build this because I am a strong supporter of this monument and our veterans.