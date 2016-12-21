Vietnam Vereran Bill Reynolds photo - veterans latest news
Vietnam Veteran Bill Reynolds seen here in January with an artist's rendering of the granite veterans' war memorial planned for Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall, shown behind him. Signal file photo by Dan Watson

I am a College of the Canyons student living in the city of Santa Clarita emailing you for a very important reason, and that reason is why we as a community have to build this proposed monument in a dignified manner for our fallen warriors.

These men have lost their lives while serving our country, and they definitely deserve a proper monument as a way of honoring them for fighting for us and our freedom.

Also, I think it’s an even better idea if the pergola is made for them so visitors can enjoy the monument 24 hours a day, seven days a week with lighting.

I hope this reaches out to the people trying to build this because I am a strong supporter of this monument and our veterans.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR