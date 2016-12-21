Dear Mr. Vignola: I am sorry you feel you must make wild, sweeping statements in your article “How the rules have changed” (Dec. 20 in The Signal) to try and win others to your point of view.

Sorrier still that by your incendiary tone you seem to join part of the dividing force in this nation.

Going point by point to argue the case would probably do little convincing, so rather, dear sir, I will bring a completely different view point for your consideration.

For you see, men do not rule or reign by their own volition; rather they are appointed by God for his own purposes (see note below).

Presidents Bush, Clinton, Obama and soon-to-be-President Trump are all part of God’s plan.

Each man had (has) an opportunity to do his best for the nation and people he serves. Each man has a choice to build up or tear down.

Each man may lie or speak truth; be involved in shameful, clandestine acts or in forthright, trustworthy deeds.

Donald Trump has been appointed for this time in history. Our part as “We the people” is to do all the things we say we are for: to build up relations; stop hatred; work in truth and integrity to do good for our country.

If we hate backbiting, lies, violence and racism, then it must end with us. We are each accountable for either feeding those things or nourishing forgiveness, healing, wisdom, truth and – yes – love.

Each president, each king is appointed by God. Their choices? To do good or evil.

Our choice? To pray and bless them and our nation. We all one day will face our maker and give an account for our actions and words before him.

It is God who loves and cares for the hearts of all, he who wants us to do the same to others.

“Thy will be done … on earth as it is in heaven.”

So bless you, Mr. Vignola, you and your wife and family with peace, health, contentment and joy. May you find room in your hearts this Christmas season for the Christ child who became the king of kings.

Note: from Romas 13:1-2: Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which is from God. The authorities that exist have been appointed by God. Consequently, the one who resists authority is opposing what God has set in place, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.”

Patricia Babcock is a Saugus resident.