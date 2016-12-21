It’s a bit like that old recruiting poster, the one with Uncle Sam pointing his finger and saying, “I want you / for U.S. Army.”

In this case, it’s newly elected Assemblyman Dante Acosta saying he wants you – to join a collection of advisory councils he’s forming to aide him on all manner of Santa Clarita-related issues.

Acosta, elected in November as a Republican from the 38th District, “is looking to identify voices in the community that can give him input on issues that are important to the community,’’ said David Creager, Acosta’s chief of staff.

Said Acosta: “I am asking members of our community who are experts and experienced in a particular issue or industry to help me amplify the needs of our district in the state capitol by volunteering to be a part of an advisory council.”

According to Creager, the advisory councils may cover topics such as (but not limited to): veteran’s issues; local government; education; the environment; law enforcement; and small business, as well as particular industries such as banking and finance, insurance, health care, manufacturing, and arts and entertainment.

Creager said that anyone with expertise in those areas, and interested in serving as an unpaid adviser, should email their name, contact information and a brief bio to Assemblymember.Acosta@assembly.ca.gov.

kkenney@signalscv.com

(661) 287-5525